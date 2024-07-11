Copa America USA 2024The team led by Néstor Lorenzo will go for its second title in this competition after 23 years, but the Colombian Football Federation will pocket a juicy prize for reaching this stage. The Colombian National Team will play against Argentina next Sunday in the final of theThe team led by Néstor Lorenzo will go for its second title in this competition after 23 years, but the Colombian Football Federation will pocket a juicy prize for reaching this stage.

According to the criteria of

The team led by coach Néstor Lorenzo won by a narrow margin thanks to aerial play against Uruguay last night at Bank of America Stadium in the city of Charlotte.

It is worth remembering that Colombia has been a finalist in the Copa América on two occasions: in the 1970s when it was runner-up, and in 2001, the only year in which we lifted the winner’s trophy. Colombia was the host of that tournament.

This is the third time that the ‘tricolor’ will compete for the tournament title Of the oldest national football teams in the world, the vast majority of national players play in the most important leagues and earn large salaries. To be on the safe side, the prize that Colombia will receive for reaching the final is a fortune.

According to the table published by Conmebol, the organizer of the championship, the team that comes in second will receive 7 million dollars.

That ‘loot’ has already been secured by Colombia, but for participating it has already earned two million dollars, for reaching the quarter-finals as well. has another two million dollars insured.

What is the prize for the winner?

The winner of the 2024 Copa América will earn 16 million pesos. For sporting glory and for this ‘little talk’, Colombia will play against Argentina.

These are the prizes for the 2024 Copa América:

For participating: 2 million dollars

Quarterfinals: $2 million.

Fourth place: $4 million.

Third place: $5 million.

Runner-up: $7 million.

Champion: $16 million.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS