The 2024 Copa América is coming to an end and there is still the fight for third and fourth place between Uruguay and Canada. The Charruas They couldn’t handle it Colombia and fell by the minimum, while the Canadians They lost again by 2 to 0 against the Argentina.
Below, we leave all the necessary information prior to this meeting between Uruguay and Canada:
City: Charlotte, United States
Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
Date: July 13
Schedule: 8:00 p.m. (United States), 9:00 p.m. (Argentina) 6:00 p.m. (Mexico), 2:00 a.m. (Spain)
Referee: To define
VAR: To define
In Argentina It will be seen through DGO and DIRECTV Sports Argentina, in Mexico on TUDN Live, ViX+, TUDN, Azteca Deportes Live, Channel 5, Azteca 7 and on USA on fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Univision, SiriusXM FC and TUDN Radio.
For its part, in Spain The match can be followed live on 3Cat, which also has its own streaming platform.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Colombia
|
0-1 D
|
Copa America – Semi
|
Brazil
|
0(4)-0(2) V
|
Copa America – Quarterfinals
|
USA
|
0-1 V
|
America Cup
|
Bolivia
|
5-0 V
|
America Cup
|
Panama
|
3-1 V
|
America Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Argentina
|
2-0 D
|
Copa America – Semi
|
Venezuela
|
1 (3)-(4) 1 V
|
Copa America – Quarterfinals
|
Chili
|
0-0
|
America Cup
|
Peru
|
0-1 V
|
America Cup
|
Argentina
|
2-0 D
|
America Cup
For this meeting, the cast technically directed by Marcelo Bielsa will have two fewer players due to the injury of Rodrigo Bentancur and the drop of Nicholas of the Cross by sanction.
In the semi-final against the Colombians, De la Cruz committed a foul against Richard Ríos and for this reason, having received two yellow cards, he will not be able to play against Canada on Saturday. For his part, Bentancur had to leave the field of play at 34 minutes of the first half in great pain after a blow to the upper part of his right leg with Mathías Olivera minutes earlier.
Coach Jesse Marsch will have a very important absence for this duel. He will not be able to count on anything more and nothing less than the presence of Alphonso Davies.
The full-back suffered an injury in his right ankle after a knock against Gonzalo Montiel. He will be the only player absent for the Canadian team for this last match.
URUGUAY: Rochet; Caceres, Gimenez, Olivera; Valverde, Ugarte; Pellistri, Betancur, De la Cruz, Maxi Araujo; Darwin Nunez
CANADA: Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Laryea; Koné, Eustaquio; Millar, David, Davies; Larin
90min forecast
It will be a very heated match, with lots of talk and goals from both sides. Uruguay will start off winning, but Canada will have the chance to equalise. There will be chances for Uruguay to take the lead, however, the match will be decided by penalties.
More information about the 2024 Copa América:
#Uruguay #Canada #3rd #place #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply