Guasave, Sinaloa.- The challenge between Farmers of Guasave and Alacranes of Durango that was going to be held tomorrow night at the Francisco Zarco stadium in the neighboring statecorresponding to matchday two of the 2024 Apertura Tournament of the Serie A Premier League, was rescheduled for October 30, at the same venue, at 8:00 p.m.

It should be noted that the reason for the suspension was due to the violence that plagues some municipalities in Sinaloa, which put the Guasave team led by Colombian Aquivaldo Mosquera at risk, since they would have to travel to the capital of Durango.