The judge who was not sanctioned for calling Pedro Sánchez a “psychopath” now insults his wife

Judge Manuel Ruiz de Lara, member of the Qualifying Court, has once again directed an insult towards those around the President of the Government. Ruiz de Lara was already charged a few months ago for calling Pedro Sánchez a “psychopath without ethical limits” and the State Attorney General “personification of dishonor” on social networks, although the disciplinary file was finally filed. In September of this year, almost a year after the disqualifications, he was appointed member of the Court that approves aspiring judges who are experts in commercial law by the Permanent Commission of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ). Now, Ruiz de Lara publicly disqualifies the wife of the President of the Government, Begoña Gómez and calls her “Barbigoña”.

“Today Pedro Sánchez will announce my appointment as Minister of Justice. The pact includes CGPJ reform, resignation as FGE of the ‘official draft of messages’ and replacement of Conde Pumpido who will go on to direct a chair on ‘unconstitutionality and amnesty’ with Barbigoña in Santo Domingo,” says Ruis de Lara’s message in X. It is accompanied by some images of the President of the Executive and Gómez. In one of them, Gómez appears transformed into a Barbie doll.

The communication is a joke on the occasion of April Fool’s Day, which is celebrated this Saturday, and the insult is an attempt to ironize and cause laughter to the users of X followers of Ruiz de Lara this Saturday.

The CGPJ refused to sanction the magistrate for his insults last June. His appointment as a member of the Qualifying Court occurred in September this year, due to the resignation of another commercial magistrate, Sofía Gil García, since “there was not much room” for the election, sources from the Judiciary say. The appointment entered the agenda at the last minute last Wednesday and the Inspection Service then provided a report indicating that Ruiz de Lara was the most optimal of eleven candidates for replacement.

Ruiz de Lara is not exactly someone who goes unnoticed in the race and is especially known in the associative field. He is the judge who was in charge of the Super League case for months and signed the controversial order that supported the frustrated project of Florentino Pérez and other soccer magnates. In addition, he is spokesperson for a minority platform for judicial independence that disseminated a guide against the amnesty through the CGPJ corporate email. He lavishes himself on social networks and press articles in which he criticizes members of the progressive Executive and praises Vox. In addition to calling the President of the Government a “psychopath without ethical limits” or the State Attorney General “personification of dishonor,” he also poured disqualifications against the Minister of the Presidency and Justice, Félix Bolaños, whom he called a “pathological lying servant.”

Manuel Ruiz de Lara: the judge who called Sánchez a “psychopath” and presents himself as an imperturbable idealist

Ruiz Lara also participated in 2022 in courses brought to Spain by the institute founded by Marion Maréchal-Le Pen, granddaughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen and niece of Marine Le Pen, aimed at training the future elite of the extreme right. The Higher Institute of Sociology, Economics and Politics (Issep) had professors linked to politics, journalism or the judiciary in its courses. This organization, the Higher Institute of Sociology, Economics and Politics (Issep) was born in Lyon by the former French deputy who abandoned family training and joined the ranks of the far-right Éric Zemmour.