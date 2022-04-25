Through a statement, the The Royal House of Spain revealed this Monday how much the assets of King Felipe VI amount to.

The decision to publish the amount, the letter indicated, is due to the path of modernization of the “Crown, to make it worthy of the respect and trust of citizens under the principles of exemplary, transparency, rectitude and integrity in their behavior.”

In the official communication, published from the Palacio de La Zarzuela, it was established that the King Felipe VI of Spain has a heritage of 2,573,392 euros.

“His Majesty the King, guided by that same spirit of service and civic commitment, today adds to his constitutional responsibilities his personal decision to make his assets public, which amounts to 2,573,392.80 euros,” the Royal House said.

Of this wealth accumulated since 1998, 2.26 million euros are bank deposits and investment funds and 305,450 euros are art objectsantiques and personal jewelry. Felipe VI has no real estatenor money abroad, according to the statement.

The Royal House indicated that the origin of the patrimony of King Felipe VI is mainly due to the remuneration received from the State in the last 25 years. Photo: Vanexa Romero/The Time

The statement detailed that the head of state submits his tax and wealth declaration to the Spanish Treasury every year. The origin of its assets is mainly due to the remuneration received from the State in the last 25 years, both as Prince of Asturias, when he was heir to the throne, and as king, since 2014.

These remunerations add up to about 4.27 million euros gross, about 4.5 million dollars.

Likewise, the Royal House highlighted a part of the speech made by Felipe VI when he was proclaimed King of Spain in 2014, in which he stated that “citizens rightly demand that moral and ethical principles inspire -and exemplary leadership- our public life. Y the King, at the head of the State, has to be not only a referent but also a servant of that just and legitimate demand of all citizens.”

“This demand for public regeneration is very present in the millions of people who face their daily work with effort and honesty, with vitality and generosity; people who, on a daily basis, fulfill their obligations, show their civic values ​​and thus build and define the future of our country”, indicated the Royal House.

King Felipe VI took office on June 19, 2014, after his father, King Juan Carlos I, abdicated the Crown of Spain. That day, the monarch took the oath and proclaimed himself king.

The communication does not include Queen Letizia, as the Casa del Rey considers that it does not have “constitutional responsibilities” and that the head of state is the king, according to sources from this institution.

*With information from EFE