The colors of the Ukrainian flag are the protagonists, the placards against “Nazi Putin”, but also NATO flags and protests against the Democratic Party and the Jewish Brigade. Two years after the last procession (due to the pandemic), the desire to celebrate the Liberation Day explodes in Milan, but the protests, as predicted on the eve, are there. Few, limited to a few groups of protesters, but whistles and insults are repeated when some NATO flags appear in the crowd.

As always, the Jewish Brigade challenged with the shout ‘Intifada until victory’ along Corso Venezia (no longer at the intersection with San Babila as happened for years), while a dozen people from the Carc – Committees support for the resistance for communism – are placed next to the segment of the Democratic Party and contest its presence. “Not a single man, nor money for the war outside the Nato from our land. The Democratic Party is out from April 25. The Nato is out of the procession”, the chorus sung against the dem and the secretary Enrico Letta that claims: “This procession it is our home, the Constitution is our home, anti-fascism is our home. And solidarity with the Ukrainian people is also our home “.

From organizers and politicians comes the condemnation of the protests against the Democratic Party. “No controversy is needed”, Minister Roberto Speranza’s dry reply. The invitation to unity and sharing of values ​​of April 25 also comes from all. Many rainbow flags, but the yellow and blue colors dominated the long procession: 70 thousand participants according to the organizers, less than half from sources in uniform. Many applause for the representatives of the Ukrainian community who live in Milan.

Two Ukrainian women speak from the stage. The first is Iryna Yarmolenko, a refugee and municipal councilor from Bucha, who defines herself as a “partisan” and sings ‘Bella Ciao’, the other is Tetyana Bandelyuk who for 61 days – since the conflict began – has greeted her parents again away as if it were the last time. “Every day I hope and pray that all this will end and that a lasting peace will be reached. But peace cannot come with a surrender by the Ukrainian people”, she says, gathering the applause of Piazza Duomo.

The Ukrainian whistles arrive, however, when the secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini explains: “I do not agree that the answer to the war wanted by Putin is to rearm the whole world, the answer cannot be spending more money on weapons, but we have to spend more money on health and work “. It is the word peace that is pronounced several times in the interventions, as well as the firm condemnation against the Russian aggression also made explicit by the president of the Anpi Gianfranco Pagliarulo: “On the day of the memory of the Liberation, we would never have wanted an April 25 with this war and invasion, with this daily torment. The first thought is of the victims, the wounded, the refugees, an entire people who live these weeks as a time of catastrophe “.

Not having doubts about the need to send weapons to Ukraine and asking for zero ambiguity on the part of politics is the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, who opens the speech: “Freedom must be defended. It is an absolute value. It is no longer there. space for ambiguity about fascism. One cannot be ambiguous to the point of not choosing between a candidate who does not reject fascism as in France or one who has been financed by the Russian autocracy. Ambiguous to the point of saying that they grow up happy under Fascism. Go and tell Liliana Segre if she was happy as a child: no more ambiguity. ”