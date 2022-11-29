Many are the desserts recipes that contain gelatin, but if you don’t pour the correct amount you can end up with an inedible dish, that’s why today in Debate we share you how much gelatin is put in a liter of milk.

Whether you use milk or water we are going to consider the following: incorporate 45 grams of gelatin for each liter of milk or in your case water, with this you make your dessert like a gelatin very soft and light, it is recommended for desserts that do not unmold.

But if you don’t have a measurer to add the exact amount of gelatin then use a tablespoon, each tablespoon contains approximately 15 grams then mix your milk or water with 3 tablespoons of gelatin.

There are two other considerations when using gelatin in any preparation, so if you wonder how much gelatin is put in a liter of milk and you want a dessert with a very light consistency and little curd, then only 20 grams of gelatin should be used.

And the second option is that you want a dessert with a much denser consistency, a prescription that in the end your dessert is well curdled and you can unmold it, for this you need 40 grams of gelatin for a liter of milk or water.

How is gelatin activated?

Gelatin is activated with water and rest time, generally the method is to mix a tablespoon of gelatin in a Cup of waterthat the gelatin is incorporated slowly to avoid making lumps.

To prepare an excellent and above all delicious dessert, you must previously hydrate gelatin mix until it is integrated with the water or milk and changes a little consistency, after a few minutes of not using it you can go back to melt in a bain-marie to add to your recipe.

If you do not use the hydrated gelatin immediately and you do not have a stove to make a bain-marie, you can also use your microwave10 to 15 seconds until completely liquid again.

It depends on each recipe, but most of the desserts with gelatin as one of his ingredientsit takes about two hours for it to be ready to eat, this time is considered if it is placed in a refrigeratorotherwise it may take much longer.