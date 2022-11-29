The debut in stores of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is approaching and now thanks to a report from PlayStation Game Size we know the dimensions of the PS5 and PS4 versions. On Sony’s flagship console the title will occupy 40.496 GB, while for the old-gen one it is 20.993 GB, therefore about half. The start date of the preloads instead is fixed atDecember 11, 2022which is a couple of days before the release.

The dimensions revealed by PlayStation Game Size are relative to the version 1.01 for PS4 and 1,001,000 for PS5, which therefore already include a first corrective patch. At the moment we don’t know if there will be a further update to download on day one or later which could further increase the total size of the installation.

Just today we published on our pages our tried and true Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion with everything you need to know about this remastered version, as well as a 14-minute gameplay video and the launch trailer.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion will be available starting from December 13, 2022also for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.