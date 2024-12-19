Since the arrival of Amazon Web Services and other companies, such as Microsoft, to Aragon with its data centers, energy consumption has been put in the spotlight due to the amount of light that is usually used for correct operation during 24 hours a day, 365 days.

A consumption that has now been made public with the Integrated Environmental Authorizations approved by the Aragonese Institute of Environmental Management (INAGA). In them, it is stated that the expansion of the Amazon Web Services data centers, which entails an investment of 15.7 billion euros in 10 years, will represent a aggregate demand of 10,346.9 GWh per year once all facilities are operating at full capacity. This demand exceeds that of Aragon as a whole, which is estimated at around 9,700.

However, not all data centers will consume equally. The greatest demand is contemplated for the one that will be installed in The Charterhousein Zaragoza, which is also one of the largest of all those projected and which, predictably, will concentrate artificial intelligence activity. In this case, the demand is estimated at 3,297.7 GWh.

In the data center The Burgo de Ebrodemand will rise to 1,766 GWhwhile in Villanueva de Gállego -where it already has a center-, it will be necessary 3,532 Gwh. In the data center Huescaare calculated 2,270.6 GWh.

At the moment, the data centers that are already operating and that are not part of this expansion use green energy. And AWS’s goal is to follow that same line for new data centers for which it plans to reach long-term power purchase agreements.