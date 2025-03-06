Arc 2025: When the fair begins, schedules, facilities and how to buy tickets

Arcomadrid 2025 starts this Wednesday, March 5 and will be held until Sunday, March 9. The official inauguration of this 44th edition of the International Fair of Contemporary Art, organized by IFEMA Madrid, takes place this Wednesday, at 6:00 p.m. While Arco will dedicate the first three days exclusively to collectors and professionals, it will be Friday, March 7 when Madrid and other visitors can visit the fair from 3:00 p.m. Here you can consult all the information on the sale of tickets and passes of the event.

Arc participants 2025

A total of 206 galleries from up to 36 countries will make Madrid international capital of contemporary art. In this edition, the general program is composed of 178 galleries, to which the curated sections are added. Among them is Wametisé: Ideas for an amazofuturismo That, precisely, this year has been chosen as the central theme of the fair. The Denilson Baniwa and María Wills, in collaboration with the Institute for Postnatural Studies, It has the presence of 15 galleries from six countries and reflects on new modes of creation that represent hybrid stocks between human, plant, physical and metaphysical bodies.

In addition, during this weekend in pavilions number 7 and 9 of the IFEMA fairgrounds, other sections such as Opening. New galleries, which will host a selection of galleries under 7 years, made by Cristina Anglada and Anissa Touati. Also the project Profiles, Latin American artCommissioned by José Esparza Chong Cuy, will continue to reinforce the historical link between Arcomadrid and Latin American art, which represents more than 32% of the foreign presence.

Arch entrances and schedules

Madrid and visitors will be able to access the fairgrounds on Friday, March 7 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Attendees may remain in the event until 8:00 p.m., time to which the place must be left. However, in the days of Saturday and Sunday, it will open it to the public at 12:00. As for the closing time, while IFEMA will keep its doors open until 8:00 p.m., Sunday will do it until 6:00 p.m.

As for the purchase of tickets, on the 2025 arc website you can acquire your pass or entry depending on the type of visitor. In this link You can acquire your entry. It is also possible to purchase the entrance to the enclosure ticket offices, although they will have a 30% surcharge on their sale price.

The entrance is valid for a person and one day. The different ticket prices are as follows:

General entrance + catalog: 65.00 euros

General entrance: 33.00 euros

Reduced entry for students: 22.00 euros

Student entrance + catalog: 55.00 euros

Children under 12: Free

PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES: FREE

Once the entrance is acquired, visitors can present the pass or input digital or printed in access to pavilions 7 and 9. It is important to keep in mind that those who enjoy a reduced rate must present the corresponding documentation to access the fair.

People with disability of 33% or higher: disability card or medical certificate.

Children under 12: identity card or passport that proves age.

Students: You must present your card or student identification document when accessing the fair.

In the case of the sale of tickets that include catalog, you can collect yours when you go to the information point of Pavilion 9 showing your ticket. For more practical information, the organization also informs that animals access to the Ifema enclosure is prohibited except the entry of assistance dogs or, where appropriate, those established by IFEMA Madrid according to the event.

In addition, the pavilions with suitcases, umbrellas, packages or backpacks are not allowed to access. These should be left in the specific free deposits that can be found marked at the pavilions inputs. It is also noted that the interior of the handbags and bags can be inspected by the security equipment at the entrance and exit of the fair.

Program for Friday, March 7

On Friday, March 7 will be when this edition of the most famous art fair in Spain opens its doors to the public at 3:00 p.m. However, other acts will be held in the morning exclusively for professionals. In parallel to the opening, at 3:00 p.m., the Wametisé forum will be held in IFEMA Pavilion number 7 while at the same time you can also attend the Arch/Beep Award forum to the New Art Center: a case of arc success in the promotion of collecting. The latter will take place in the Forum Auditorium, within Pavilion 9, and will be attended by Eduardo Kac, winner of the first edition of the Electronic Art Arch/Beep Prize.

In addition, at 4:00 p.m. it will be the turn of the Arc Forum Interviews: Cross looks, Multiple Contexts On Martí Mane Lan also in Pavilion 9. On Friday afternoon, the presentation of the “Open Work 2025” program and the exhibition “Singular is plural”, both called at 6:00 p.m. in the AVWL Sala (A Very Welcoming Lounge). Some of the participants are Pilar Garcia Ceballes-Zuñiga, the president of the Maya Extremadura Foundation, or Francisco Carpio, the Commissioner.

Program For Saturday, March 8

In the acts scheduled for Saturday, March 8, the Wametisé and Peakers’ Corner forums stand out. Throughout Saturday afternoon, different passes of both will be held. It will open the Wametisé forum with ideas for an amazofuturism. Conversation The cross between art, culture, representation. The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the #amazofuturismo Auditorium, in Pavilion 7, and among the participants will be Vânia Leah, José Roca, Synnove Urgilez, Aycoobo.

This will be followed by the Speakers’ Corner forum. Ogami Press at 5:00 p.m. at the Forto Auditorium, Pavilion 9. The assistance of Juan Lara, director of Ogami Press or Eduardo Nave, artist, is highlighted. Along the same lines, it will be Speaker’s Corner who is responsible for closing Saturday’s day with the University Museum Forum of Navarra, which will have the collaboration of Ignacio Migueliz, Valentín Vallhonrat or Jaime García del Barrio.

Poto for Sunday, March 9

On the last day of Arcomadrid 2025, visitors will be able to access the enclosure from 12:00 hours being 17:30 the limit time to enter. It will be the presentation of the Videoteca de Castilla-La Mancha the act that will inaugurate Sunday’s program and that will be held at 12:30 in room 44, of Pavilion 9. The presentation will be attended Director of Education, Culture and Sports of the Board of the Manchega Community.

Throughout Sunday there will be different passes for the Speakers’ Corner forum from 12:30 to 17:30. The different forums will be held every 30 minutes until final Head Curator of helsinki wellnial, Finland; Lucía García, Imal director in Belgium, and Noemi Iglesias Barrios, artist.