The Government of Mexico, through the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), released the list of maximum prices that will have in LP gas in Nuevo León from March 24 to 30, 2024

Without further ado, we present the price list for LP gas by regions of Nuevo León.

Region 132. Maximum price is $10.23 pesos per liter and $18.94 per kilo

-Allende

– Apodaca

– Cadereyta Jimenez

– Doctor González

– Guadeloupe

– Juarez

– Fishery

– Santiago

Region 133. Maximum price is $10.29 pesos per liter and $19.05 per kilo in:

– Agualeguas

– Cerralvo

– General Trevino

– The Aldamas

– The Herreras

– Melchor Ocampo

– Paras

Region 134. Maximum price is $10.77 pesos per liter and $19.94 per kilo

– Aramberri

– Doctor Arroyo

– General Zuazua

– Mier and Noriega

Region 135. Maximum price is $10.05 pesos per liter and $18.62 per kilo

– China

– Doctor Coss

– Galeana

– General Bravo

– General Teran

– Hualahuises

– Iturbide

– Linares

– The “Ramones

– Montemorelos

– Scratches

Region 136. Maximum price is $10.22 pesos per liter and $18.92 per kilo

– Abasolo

– Cienega de Flores

– Carmen

– Garcia

– General Escobedo

– General Zuazua

– Fig trees

– Gentleman

-Marin

– Mine

– Monterrey

– Victoria Salinas

– San nicolas de los heros

– San Pedro Garza García

– St. Catarina

Region 137. Maximum price is $9.83 pesos per liter and $18.20 per kilo

-Busty

– Orange Blossoms

– Sabinas Hidalgo

– Vallecillo

– Villaldama

Region 191. Maximum price is $9.59 pesos per liter and $17.76 per kilo

– Anahuac

In summary, the price of LP gas in Nuevo León for the week of March 24 to 30, 2024 presents variations in different regions of the state. Consumers can take advantage of this information provided by the CRE to make informed decisions regarding their energy consumption.