Ministry of Emergency Situations: 133 people became victims of the terrorist attack in Crocus, 152 were injured

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall killed 133 people and injured 152. This data was reported to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, reports TASS.

Among the dead were three children, the department said.

Previously, the Ministry of Health reported 147 victims, that is, their number has increased recently.

March 24 has been declared a day of national mourning in Russia.