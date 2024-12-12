The energy label for homes will play a key role in the purchase and sale of properties from 2030: from that year, it will be impossible to sell or rent a home with a energy certificate lower than category Esomething that currently only 16.2% of rented homes comply with.

The European regulations approved in recent years require reduce energy consumption of residential homes and urge to carry out reforms to improve the energy efficiency of the residential park.

In that sense, and in order to comply with the established requirements, there is a cheap, fast and efficient insulation technique which allows increasing household energy savings by up to 30%: the blown insulation.

Fill the walls with insulating material, the cheap and quick insulation technique

The blown insulation technique consists of inject materials such as cellulose, rock wool, mineral wool, cellulose or wood fiber in the air chambers of the walls interior or exterior walls of homes. In addition to thermal insulation and energy efficiency, these materials offer greater acoustic insulation and do not require maintenance.

This work can be done in a single day, depending on the size of the property, the materials or the space of the air chamber. This resource is gaining popularity for offering a increasing energy efficiency more affordably than other types of coatings or renovations.





How much does it cost to blow insulation material into walls?

The price of blowing insulating material into the air chambers of homes varies depending on the material chosen and the surface to be insulatedas well as other factors such as the thickness of the air chamber and the complexity of the work, which in most cases lasts a few days.

According to the specialized portal cronoshare.comthe average price for cheaper materials such as cellulose, mineral wool or round sprayed polyurethane between 10 and 25 euros per square meter. Other materials, such as mineral woolcan reach the 40 euros per square meter.

According to budgets from companies consulted by 20 minutesthe blown insulation of The facade of an apartment can cost between 1,100 and 1,300 euros, between 1,200 and 1,400 if it is a semi-detached chalet or between 2,500 and 2,700 if it is an individual chalet. Filling a false ceiling on an area of ​​100 square meters can cost between 1,600 and 1,800 euros.