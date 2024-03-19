BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that from today the demo of SAND LANDan action RPG based on the manga of the same name by Akira Toriyamais available for free download at PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

Within this trial version of the game we will be able to explore part of the map with Beelzebubthe sheriff Rao And thief and experience some of their unique abilities. Crossing the dunes or fighting enemies, we will also be able to try out weapon customization and upgrades for our vehicle. Increasing the efficiency of your vehicle during battles will lead your team to victory!

SAND LAND will be available from April 26, 2024 For PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. Let's see a new trailer below.

SAND LAND – Demo trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment