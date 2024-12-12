The confirmation of Spain, Portugal and Morocco as hosts of the 2030 World Cup has put Malaga in the international spotlight. The city, selected as one of the 11 Spanish headquarters, faces the challenge of adapting the emblematic La Rosaleda Stadium to the demanding standards of FIFA. The magnitude of the investment needed and the tight deadlines have begun to raise the question of whether the city will be ready on time.

In fact, La Rosaleda is one of the 11 selected stadiums in Spain that needs a greater transformation. The venue, which currently has a capacity of 30,000 spectators, must increase its capacity to at least 40,000 seatsin addition to complying with other infrastructure, accessibility and sustainability requirements dictated by FIFA.

According to initial estimates, the investment to modernize La Rosaleda is around 230 million eurosa figure that also makes Malaga one of the cities with the greatest need for resources for the 2030 World Cup.

Among the planned works are the expansion of the stands, the construction of VIP areasimprovements in lighting and the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies to optimize the spectator experience. Furthermore, they are planned connectivity improvements of the stadium with the rest of the city, including the expansion of accesses and the creation of new parking areas.

Both the Malaga City Council and the Junta de Andalucía and the Malaga Provincial Council, the three owners of the stadium, are in talks to seek financing formulas that include public and private capital. The city council has enabled an initial reserve of 4 million euros in its 2025 budget and the Junta de Andalucía will initially allocate some 10 million euros.

In the case of Seville, the La Cartuja Stadium It is presented as a more accessible project. With a capacity of more than 57,000 spectatorsthe venue already meets one of FIFA’s main requirements, so the works will focus on infrastructure and technology improvements.

The necessary investment, estimated in about 15 million euroswill be allocated mainly to the modernization of security systems, the incorporation of 5G technology, the improvement of access and the creation of hospitality areas adapted to international standards. In addition, La Cartuja is expected to reinforce its role as the epicenter of sport in Andalusia, by hosting other relevant events, in addition to the World Cup.

Tight deadlines and international demands

FIFA requires that all stadiums be fully operational at least one year before the start of the tournament, scheduled for June 2030. This means that work on stadiums must conclude at the end of 2028leaving room for testing and adjustments. In the case of Malaga, the start of the works has not yet been defined, which raises concerns about the possibility of meeting these deadlines. For its part, Seville, with a less ambitious project, seems to have a clearer path towards the adaptation of its stadium.

The objective is that the complete transformation of La Rosaleda and its surroundings results in a multipurpose stadium that the future continues to have the capacity to host international sporting events. However, the impact of the works, including possible moves of Málaga CF to alternative stadiums, poses significant challenges in the next four years.

He Malaga CF currently has 26,000 subscribers and it also has a waiting list, so finding an alternative stadium for the period in which La Rosaleda is under construction is also a complex challenge.

In Seville, La Cartuja is already a sporting referenceso its modernization will consolidate its position as one of the main event venues in Spain. Furthermore, collaboration between public and private institutions will be key to maximizing the benefits of the World Cup for both cities.