The placid victory against Nottingham Forest turned into a mirage, Manchester City returned to its crisis of results due to its weakness as a visitor in the visit to Crystal Palace, in a match in which it was always in tow due to two actions that left Kyle singled out Walker.

To the five consecutive defeats away from the Etihad that complicated their defense of their crown in the Premier, their situation in the Champions League and caused their elimination from the League Cup, Manchester City added a draw with bad feelings on a cold afternoon and rainy in London.

The leader did not play

Everton-Liverpool was suspended due to bad weather

When they had it in their power to increase the psychological pressure on the leader, a Liverpool team whose match was postponed due to the storm, wasted the opportunity to get within six points by burying the symptoms of recovery shown at the Etihad during the week. Far from home, Pep Guardiola’s team has lost effectiveness, extending a worrying defensive weakness and making errors inappropriate to its identity, imprecise even with the ball.

Guardiola sought freshness with new touches. Betting on Savinho, as cold as the weather and without overflowing in his game. He changed the demarcation of Gvardiol to the center of the defense and placed Rico Lewis at left back. It cost them the withdrawal after losing Gündogan as midfielder for a team that longs for the figure of Rodri. The importance of the Ballon d’Or is evident in every tough match.

Crystal Palace had a plan and they executed it perfectly. He waited on his territory, with close lines and a middle block for City, and punished him with direct, electric attacks. After four minutes he was already winning when Hughes began his recital at the helm. The center backs left the zone, Lewis left his lane and meters appeared behind him that the Colombian Daniel Muñoz took advantage of. Walker was hooked when shooting the ball and Stefan Ortega could not stop the powerful shot.

It was the tone of the match, a City in tow dependent on the inspiration of Kevin De Bruyne. When he invented with his usual magic with passes between the lines, he found Haaland who had the first in the seventh minute but, while running, he shot into the rival goalkeeper’s face.

The duel was open because despite City’s dominance, Crystal Palace always responded with actions in which they entered the area with ease and forced Ruben Días to multiply to block shots. And by exchanging blows, you usually have the odds of losing against Guardiola’s team. The post repelled a volley from Gündogan in the 23rd minute and Savinho forgave the rebound. And after half an hour Haaland did not forgive.

It was a gift due to a poor exit by Henderson to the center from Nunes’ left side. Guehi, soft on the mark, gave way in the melee and Haaland rose to head an unopposed header into the net for the tie. All the well-read actions in attack by Mateta, the internments of Eze or the dangerous arrivals of Lerma, collapsed due to a serious shared error. And it could have been worse if Savinho had not forgiven City’s only counterattack.

City’s dominance increased in the second half with overwhelming possession that never bothered Palace. Retreating to his field, he knew how to read the game and struck again quickly. Walker in the photo again. From a corner kick caused by Hughes who put a good left foot to the head of Lacroix in the six-yard box. Ortega lacked authority in the goalkeeper’s zone and faith in Walker’s marking.

With all the ghosts present in a streak of six defeats, a draw and just one win, Guardiola’s team began a fight against the clock in search of a comeback that did not come.

Rico Lewis saved the tie by defining Bernardo Silva’s pass into the top corner with quality, but not even the entry of Doku increased the overflow after a new clear chance missed by Savinho, which was revenge with the saving hand of Henderson. City did not generate more than even ‘died’ in the rival area and they did so defending, outnumbered, due to a rigorous expulsion of Lewis that Guardiola protested in the center of the field to the referee at the conclusion of a new match in which his team was not up to expectations.

Technical sheet

2 – Crystal Palace: Henderson; Daniel Muñoz, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Lerma, Sarr (Nketiah, d.77), Eze (Dewenny, d.72); and Mateta.

2 – Manchester City: Ortega; Walker, Ruben Dias, Gvardiol, Lewis; Gündogan, Bernardo Silva; Savinho (Doku, m.79), Nunes, De Bruyne (Grealish, m.86); and Haaland.

Goals: 1-0, m.4: Muñoz. 1-1, m.30: Haaland. 2-1, m.57: Lacroix. 2-2, m.68: Lewis.

Referee: R.James. Booked Nketiah (93) for Palace. He sent off Lewis for a double warning (71 and 84) for City.

Incidents: Match corresponding to the fifteenth day of the Premier League played at Selhurst Park.