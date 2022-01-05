We leave behind a difficult 2021 in which the pandemic has marked the rhythm of our lives for the second year in a row. These parties have started with more enthusiasm than ever, in a Christmas Lottery draw that distributed millions of euros in prizes. To put the final touch, this January 6 the Extraordinary Draw of the Lottery of ‘El Niño’ is celebrated, the second of the most important events held in Spain.

How much does he play per tenth and winning series in the third prize of the ‘El Niño’ Lottery?

The Lottery of ‘El Niño’ reparte this year 700 million euros in prizes, the same amount as the previous year. In the case of the third prize, this year it distributes 250,000 euros per series. This means that for every tenth played you can win 25,000 euros.

Approaches, hundreds, terminations and refunds of the third prize of the Lottery of ‘El Niño’

Those who are not awarded the third prize but stay close will not leave empty-handed, but will get a small pinch in these cases:

-Hundred of the third prize (three equal first figures): 100 euros to the tenth (1,000 euros to the series).

Do I have to pay the Treasury if I win the third prize for ‘El Niño’?

In the event that we win the third prize, we must bear in mind that Treasury takes 20% for prizes over 40,000 euros. Therefore, the third prize would be exempt from taxation, since they are distributed 25,000 euros per tenth.