International relations A new turning point in the Sino-Lithuanian trade war: Taiwan plans to invest $ 200 million in Lithuania

The purpose of the fund is to invest in Lithuanian industry and enhance bilateral trade. At the same time, Taiwan is trying to ease the diplomatic pressure exerted by China on Lithuania.

Taiwan said on Wednesday it plans to set up a $ 200 million (about € 177 million) fund to invest in Lithuania, according to Reuters.

Openable the fund is financed by the national development fund of taiwan and guaranteed by the central bank of taiwan.

“We will open the fund as soon as possible and hope to get concrete results this year. Our priorities are in semiconductors, lasers and biotechnology “, Head of the Taiwanese Embassy in Lithuania Eric Huang said.

In summer Relations between Lithuania and China began to crack when Lithuania allowed Taiwan to set up its own mission in Vilnius, the country’s capital. Lithuania then announced its intention to open a representative office in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, by the end of the year.

In December, Lithuanian embassy staff left China. Prior to that, China had withdrawn its ambassador from Lithuania in August, and soon after, the Lithuanian ambassador left China in September.

Lithuania exports to China have been blocked and bank accounts of Lithuanian companies in China have been closed. In practice, China has waged a trade war against Lithuania.

Taiwan has redirected more than 120 freight containers destined for the Chinese market, which have been blocked by China. According to Huang, Taiwan plans to “take as many” containers as possible in the future.

In addition, Taiwan intends to speed up approval processes for, inter alia, dairy and cereal products and to try to integrate Lithuanian business into Taiwanese production chains.

China opposes the use of the Taiwan name in particular. Taiwan has no official relations with most countries in the world. In Helsinki, for example, there is a representative office in Taipei.

On Tuesday, the President of Lithuania Gitan Nauseda said it was a mistake that Taiwan was allowed to open its own mission in Lithuania under Taiwan’s name.

“I didn’t think it was a mistake to open a Taiwanese mission. The mistake was in the name of the mission, and the matter was not coordinated with me, ”the president told Lithuanian radio station Ziniu.

“Calling Taiwan Taiwan is not a violation of the EU’s one-China policy. The United States and the EU call Taiwan Taiwan in their official documents, and China is silent about it, ”Taiwanese Foreign Minister Tseng Hou-jensaid Reuters.

“China seems to be targeting countries that it considers vulnerable and from which it can benefit politically. But extradition is not the best way to deal with bullies. ”