The main attraction of a second-hand car is its price. Having experienced initial depreciation, the acquisition cost is considerably lower. The insurance, taxes and fees associated with a second-hand car are usually lower than those of a new vehicle.

The used market offers a wide range of models, brands and years, allowing you to find the car that best suits your needs and budget. Among this varied offer, you can already find second-hand electric vehicles, which can be a good alternative for those who decide to take the step into electromobility and do not want to spend a considerable amount of money.

The value of an electric car can vary considerably depending on the make, model, and features of the vehicle. Although the price of electric cars has decreased in recent years, it is still higher than that of combustion vehicles. Searching the second-hand market can therefore be a good alternative.

The average price of the second-hand electric vehicle stood at 31,990 euros in Spain, compared to 34,818 euros in 2023, with the price falling by 2,828 euros (8.12%) in interannual terms, according to the study by Ganvam (National Association of Sellers of Motor Vehicles, Repair and Spare Parts), ElecticarVO and the Coches.net website.









The average offer price of electric vehicles fell again for the second consecutive year. This year the price was reduced by 8.1% on average compared to 2023 where the price fell by 5.7%. These data contrast with the increases since mid-2021 in the average price of electric cars.

The report points out that sales of used electric vehicles have increased by 41.3%, which reflects, according to the brand, “the growing interest in this type of mobility.” The change towards somewhat more competitive prices, they indicate, is one of the causes of this boom in interest.

«Despite the drop in prices recorded in the offer, zero-emission mobility continues to be an option that is still unaffordable for a large part of citizens. Democratizing it means supporting second-hand electric vehicles for at least three years in demand incentive plans to lower the purchase price barrier,” Ganvam points out.

The average price has been reduced in twelve of the seventeen regions of Spain. Murcia is the region where the price has fallen the most (-19.1%), followed by Cantabria by 16.6% and the Valencia Community closes the podium with a drop of 12.3% in average interannual terms.

On the other side of the scale, five communities have closed 2024 with a price increase. But except in La Rioja, with a growth of 10.4%, in the rest of the regions the increases have been more moderate: the Balearic Islands with 4.9%, Aragon with 3% and Galicia with 2.3%.

Buying a second-hand electric car can be an excellent option if you do thorough research. By paying attention to the battery, vehicle history, and charging infrastructure, you can make an informed decision and purchase a reliable, long-lasting electric car.

Therefore, in addition to taking into account the price, before deciding to purchase, investigate the original capacity of the battery and its current condition. Electric car batteries degrade with use. Check the vehicle’s history to find out its level of degradation. Find out if the battery is still under warranty and if the seller offers any additional warranty.

As with any other type of used vehicle, obtain its history to ensure that it has been properly cared for. Check if it has suffered an accident and if the repairs have been carried out correctly. And keep in mind that high mileage may indicate excessive wear on the battery and other components.