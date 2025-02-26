The Mexican government headed by Claudia Sheinbaum has redoubled the efforts on migratory control and fighting the narco to prevent Donald Trump from imposing 25% tariffs on all goods and services generated in Mexico.

However, migrant arrests … On the border, the historical seizures of drugs and weapons and a fence that is closed more and more about Iván Archibaldo Guzmán, head of the faction of ‘Los Chapitos’ of the Sinaloa Cartel, would not be enough. Last Trump ratified his willingness to impose tariffs.

In immigration matters, Mexico’s collaboration has been absolute. Sheinbaum has been out of his initial speech and has accepted migrants from third countries deported by Trump who, should be said, are the minority of the expelled.

According to data from the US Customs and Protection Office, 81,792 people on the border with Mexico, the lowest number in seven years, were intercepted in January 2025. In January 2024, more than 242,000 people had been and in January 2023, more than 209,000 migrants were intercepted. The Mexican government reinforced its internal controls to the maximum to prevent migrants from reaching the border, where 10,000 soldiers were also mobilized, and today there is good harmony among Sheinbaum officials dedicated to the topic and border tsar Tom Tom Homan.

Mexico has made an effort without asking Trump’s financial support. “While El Salvador negotiated his role as receiver for deportees and obtained US financing, Mexico continues to absorb the crisis as if it were its exclusive responsibility, without obtaining tangible benefits,” said the lawyer specializing in migratory issues, Nadine Cortés.

Sheinbaum has also managed to contain Trump’s deportation policy, partly because the president is still far from reaching the figures of expelled persons he promised in his campaign, which has facilitated things to Mexico. From his return to the White House, according to the Mexican Interior Secretariat, Trump has deported 17% less migrants per day compared to the administration of Joe Biden.

Combat the narco

As for the fight against narco, Mexico has also given up in front of Trump. Sheinbaum has allowed the US armed forces to display spy airplanes -which made a total of 18 flights, according to the CNN chain -, and drones not manned on Mexican soil to perform intelligence work. In addition, American navy war ships are located on the coast of the Mexican Pacific. The president has said that these actions obey cooperation tasks between the two countries. Sheinbaum thus avoided joining the toughest profiles of his government that wielded hostile speeches before the US military presence.

And it is that the Pentagon, promoted by Trump’s decision to designate cartels as terrorist groups, promotes a total deployment in Mexico. According to CNN, one of the spy airplanes used is the U-2, which had never been used in operations against the narco since it usually operates in other latitudes, as a search engine of Russian and Chinese submarines.

The Mexican government has also reinforced the hunt over the head of ‘Los Chapitos’. In less than a month they were arrested, the pilot, the head of Escorts and the treasurer of Iván Archibaldo, son of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, currently imprisoned in the US. The latest information from the Mexican press warns that Iván Archibaldo was injured in one leg by Mexican military and that last weekend he escaped very little, using, like his father Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa.

What remains to be done

Where the Mexican strategy is not yet exposed in the world of the so -called narcopolitics. The official party Morena has several complicated actors for alleged links with the narco. The governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rochawas indicated by alleged links with “Los Chapitos”, the former governor of Morelos, Cuauhtémoc White, It appeared photographed with members of the Jalisco cartel and the coordinator of the Senators of Morena, Adam Augusto López Hernándezhe was also accused of dangerous relations in his years of governor of Tabasco, the state of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

This point to settle is critical for the new head of the DEA, Terry Cole, who served as an anti -narcotics agent in Mexico and that in 2020 said in an interview to the digital media Breitbart that “in Mexico it is difficult to know who is who at the time of going against the cartels, it is not known if the police and the officials are not colluded with the narco.”