The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, third seed, qualified for the quarterfinals of the Australian Open after the withdrawal of the British Jack Draper, when the score was 7-5 and 6-1 in his favor.

His next rival could be the Serbian Novak Djokovic, seventh, in the event that the Balkan beats the Czech Jiri Lehecka (24).

Badosa also reaches the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the first time

For her part, Catalan Paula Badosa (11) qualified for the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the first time in her career, after beating Serbian Olga Danilovic 6-1, 7-6 in her fourth match. 2).

“After the video the other day, I knew that the key was to be consistent from a mental point of view,” he commented on the Margaret Court Arena after the conclusion of the match, alluding to their airy discussion during the previous match against the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, in which he told his coach, Pol Toledo, to go out and play himself.