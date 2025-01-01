David Broncano and Lalachus They are TVE’s great bet for the End of year chimes 2024. The public channel wants to continue the great audience data it is achieving The Revolt facing The Anthill with this alternative to Ramón García and Anne Igartiburu. On December 31, its great rival to beat will also be Antena 3. But in this case, Cristina Pedroche and her surprise dress. Another of the great debates will be which of the protagonists of the last night of the year will earn the most money for telling the 12 grapes live.

we don’t know what ‘look’ will David Broncano wear and he hasn’t given any clues either. “I haven’t thought about what I’m going to wear yet. but I assume it with the hope and responsibility of carrying the weight of an entire country on my shoulders. We will try to warm them up with jokes, like with a broth,” he confessed in the previous TVE press conference for the Campanadas.

Atresmedia has achieved leadership to say goodbye to the last three years. In the last bells, Cristina Pedroche and Alberto Chicote were imposed on Antena 3, with a 34.4% of the audience5,608,000 spectators during the minute of the grapes. TVE achieved 32.2% of share at that time.

The money that the last presenters of the bells have earned on TVE

One of David Broncano’s classic questions to the guests of The Revoltand before in The Resistanceis how much money they have in the bank. Many of them leave the answer open and do not confirm any information, such as It is also not confirmed what the Valencian will earn for saying goodbye to the year. Although the data could be known in the coming weeks if it is requested from the TVE Transparency Portal.

Which Yes, we know these are the figures that his predecessors have earned. on TVE. The public channel has been alternating the presenters and collaborators of the Chimes to take advantage of the pull of different personalities, celebrities, singers and athletes in recent years.

Ana Mena, Ramón García and Jenni Hermoso in the Campanadas. TVE

To say goodbye to the year 2023 those chosen were Ana Mena and Jenni Hermoso, who accompanied Ramon Garcia. As reported by TVE’s Transparency Portal, “the budget annexed to the contract formalized with the production company includes the hiring of three presenters with a expected cache of 25,000 euros each”.





But this was not the amount they finally collected, according to Elena Sánchez, who was interim president of RTVE. He stated that Jenny Hermoso received 11,000 euros. Besides, Ramón García would have received just over 20,000 euros for her work, while Ana Mena’s figure has not been confirmed.

The chimes of 2022 They were the first in 17 years in which TVE did not have Anne Igartiburu after receiving less viewership than Cristina Pedroche in 2021. The chosen ones were Los Morancos and Ana Obregonwhose cache was stipulated in 30,000 euros. A figure somewhat lower than the one he won in 2020the year in which his son Aless died, who was placed between 35,000 and 40,000 euros.

Los Morancos receive a shower of criticism for their jokes at the bells on TVE

Ana Obregón, who has presented from La Puerta del Sol on five occasions, is not willing to repeat at the moment: “There is no more money for me to ring the bells or leave my daughter alone. When Aless was little and I had to go to Puerta del Sol it was very painful. There is no money,” he said in a presentation of a charity event.

In 2021, Ana Obregón could not be present because she tested positive for COVID. His ‘substitute’ was Jacob Petrus, who accompanied Anne Igartiburu. The Biscayan presenter had at that time a cache slightly higher than 20.00 euros to say goodbye to the year.