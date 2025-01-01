Windows updates install improvements in the operation and security of the software, in addition, they allow to solve vulnerabilities and correct errors. However, the latest update of said operating system has affected a large group of Internet users, because When using media to install Windows 11, version 24H2, your device may remain in a state where it cannot accept further security updates

Microsoft explains in its official blog that, “when using media to install Windows 11, version 24H2, the device may remain in a state where it cannot accept further Windows security updates.”

The Redmond company explains that this occurs when media is created to include the October or November 2024 security updates as part of the installation, and also occurs when media—such as CDs and USB flash drives—are used to install the 24H2 version. However, this issue does not occur on devices where the October 2024 or November 2024 security updates are installed through Windows Update or the Microsoft Update Catalog website.

To avoid possible problems, Microsoft recommends not installing Windows 11, version 24H2which installs the October or November 2024 security updates. Additionally, it adds that users should instead ensure that the media used to install Windows 11, version 24H2, includes the December 2024 monthly security update (published December 10, 2024) or later.

On the other hand, those from Redmond mention that they are working on a resolution and that they will provide more information when it becomes available.

How to install updates in Windows 11

Beyond this problem that affects several users, it is important to explain how you can get the latest operating system updates to keep your device running smoothly and protected:

Select ‘ Start ‘.

‘. Press ‘ Configuration ‘.

‘. Click ‘ Windows Update ‘.

‘. Hit the option ‘Check for Windows updates‘.

If updates are available, select ‘Download and install‘ and then the device will download and install the updates.

