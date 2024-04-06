Xiaomi has taken its legacy of price-quality ratio to unimaginable levels, as it has surprised the mobile phone market with the Xiaomi POCO X6 Pro, a cell phone that offers a configuration of 12GB RAM and 512GB storage at an affordable price only $6,999.

With an impressive configuration of 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage internal, the Xiaomi POCO X6 Pro It is positioned as a mid-range device with robust performance. This phone ensures a smooth and interruption-free experience, even for the most demanding tasks.

One of the most notable features of Xiaomi POCO X6 Pro is its 6.67-inch Flow AMOLED screen. With a resolution of 1.5K CrystalRes and compatibility with HDR10+, This screen offers exceptional image quality, ideal for enjoying multimedia content and long reading sessions.

In terms of performance, the Xiaomi POCO X6 Pro count with one MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra processor, that in combination with its 12GB RAM ensures agile and fluid performance at all times. Additionally, the WilBoost 2.0 feature optimizes power consumption during gaming sessions, prolonging productivity for hours.

For those concerned about battery life, the Xiaomi POCO X6 Pro is equipped with an impressive 5000mAh battery and 67W turbo charge. This ensures fast charging and long-lasting autonomy, allowing a full day of use without the need for frequent recharges.

In the photographic section, the Xiaomi POCO X6 Pro is not left behind. With a three-chamber main system composed of 64MP + 8MP + 2MP lenses, This phone captures sharp, detailed images in any situation. In addition, its 16MP front camera guarantees impressive selfies.

Despite its high-end specifications, the Xiaomi POCO X6 Pro remains true to its motto of offering an affordable price. With a starting price of $6,999, this device is accessible to a wide range of consumers and is available for purchase through the Xiaomi virtual store.