Saxony’s prime minister is trying to gain ground against the AfD. Again and again, his own party base gets in the way.

VLast week, after a long conversation about the Russian war in Ukraine, Saxony’s Prime Minister was asked by the “Sächsische Zeitung” whether he was in favor of a party expulsion procedure against Hans-Georg Maassen. “I don’t think you have to shut people out overnight,” he replied. However, he could not explain what Maaßen wanted in the CDU at all.

Stephen Locke Correspondent for Saxony and Thuringia based in Dresden.

It was a phrase typical of Kretschmer. Not entirely clear one way or the other, definitely open to interpretation. “Kretschmer rejects party exclusion proceedings against Maaßen,” were the headlines, usually garnished with the addition that the decision to give Maaßen an ultimatum was unanimous in the CDU presidium, in which Kretschmer sits as deputy federal chairman.