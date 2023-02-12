Metroid Prime Remastered is experiencing a very successful launch, it seems: before it sells out, the game on Amazon he even beat Hogwarts Legacythe most popular title of the moment, and in digital format it is first in the eShop ranking.

Received with very high marks by the international press, Metroid Prime Remastered was the protagonist of a sensational shadow drop during the last Nintendo Direct and this strategy worked very well, judging by these first results.

Going to see in the catalog of Amazon Italythe situation is similar to the one just described: among the best sellers in the video game category we find the 10 euro prepaid card for the PlayStation Store, followed by Hogwarts Legacy for PS5 and then Metroid Prime Remastered for Nintendo Switch.

So let’s come to the aforementioned eShop ranking: Metroid Prime Remastered has conquered the top, surpassing two historic blockbusters such as Minecraft and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, while the top 5 is completed by Among Us and Just Dance 2023 Edition.