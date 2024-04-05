According to United States immigration law, Penalties for unlawful presence can include return bans ranging from three years to permanent, depending on the duration of the illegal stay. If an immigrant remains in the country illegally for more than 180 days and then leaves, he or she may face a return ban of up to three years.
If the illegal stay exceeds one year and the individual leaves the country, the return ban can be extended to ten years. In more serious cases, such as illegal reentry after being deported, penalties can include fines and even prison time.
What are the consequences of staying illegally in the United States?
On the other hand, the State Department points out that Penalties for remaining in the country illegally may also include inadmissibility, which means that an individual cannot enter the country or obtain a green card. Additionally, inadmissibility may be based on grounds beyond the accumulation of unlawful presence, such as a criminal record or attempts at unlawful reentry after being deported.
