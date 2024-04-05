In Focus – In Spain, the Tinto River offers scientists conditions similar to those on Mars

In this In Focus we explore the Tinto River in Andalusia, Spain. Its characteristic purple and burgundy tones, sometimes nuanced with touches of yellow or blue, are the result of high concentrations of iron in its waters. These acidic conditions make it an environment similar to that of the planet Mars, awakening the interest of astrobiologists from around the world, including those from NASA, who use it as a field of study. Report by Céline Schmitt, Julien Garrel and Sarah Morris.

