The presentation of the new Red Bull, announced for February 3 in the spectacular setting of New York, is still three weeks away and more than a month separates us from the pre-season tests in Bahrain. In the meantime though Max Verstappen has chosen to regain confidence with the steering wheel right now. The two-time Formula 1 world champion will not yet take to the track on real circuits, but he has chosen to keep himself in training thanks to his other great passion: virtual races. In fact, Verstappen will be at the start this afternoon – together with his Redline team mates Luke Browning, Jeffrey Rietveld and Diogo Pinto – of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual.

The event, which had taken hold during the lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, is now very popular and professional riders from all over the world and from all series take part. The #1 of Red Bull is certainly the most famous, but there are other names of absolute importance such as that of the F2 champion Felipe Drugovich and IndyCar drivers Romain Grosjean And Felix Rosenqvist. The starting grid of the LMP category will see Verstappen’s crew start from fourth position, with the front row occupied by the two Porsche Coanda #20 and #23. Green flag expected at 14, a this link it will be possible to follow the live streaming of the event.