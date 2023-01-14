Russia is ready to complete the special military operation through negotiations. Otherwise, the goals will be achieved by military means. About this on January 13 during meetings The UN Security Council said the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the organization Vasily Nebenzya.

“It will be possible to end the NWO only when there is no longer a threat to Russia from the territory of Ukraine and when discrimination against the Russian-speaking population of this country ends. If this result can be achieved through negotiations, we are ready for such a scenario, if not, then all the tasks set will be achieved by military means,” he said.

The diplomat stressed that the situation in Ukraine could have ended differently if Kyiv had fulfilled the Minsk agreements. He called the Minsk process a “screen” behind which Western countries were arming Ukraine in order to send it to Russia.

In addition, in his address to the UN Security Council, Nebenzya called the Kyiv initiative for a “peace summit” a propaganda dummy and an attempt to please the West. He believes that the relevant draft resolution has nothing to do with reality.

“Even at the most cursory examination, it becomes obvious that behind this beautiful wrapper there is a very rotten initiative and even a double bottom. In Kyiv, they do not hide the fact that peace in Ukrainian is the capitulation of Russia, which the international community must fix, ”Nebenzya said.

In addition, he recalled that Russia has never pursued the goal of destroying statehood or de-Ukrainizing Ukraine. The Russian permanent representative to the UN stressed that Moscow is fighting “not against the Ukrainian people, but against the criminal nationalist regime that came to power in 2014 as a result of an anti-constitutional coup supported by the West.”

Earlier, on December 22, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin assessed the likelihood of resolving the Ukrainian crisis through negotiations. The Russian leader stressed that all conflicts one way or another end in negotiations.

Kyiv officially renounced contacts with Moscow on October 4 last year. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of holding negotiations.

The last face-to-face round of talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on March 29 in Turkey.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

