This year marks a quarter of a century since Luis Tosar He was nominated for a Goya award for the first time. It happened with Flowers from another worldavailable in Spain thanks to Prime Video. In that case, Tosar was a candidate for the Goya as a revelation actor, which Carlos Álvarez-Novoa won. Among the nominees was a young Eduard Fernández, who, like Luis Tosar, has conquered three Goya awards. And opt for a fourth in the next edition.

Luis Tosar is one of the most prolific performers in contemporary Spanish cinema. However, not all of his titles guarantee him a nomination. The carousel of action in which he has immersed himself, under the command of directors like Calparsoro, has rarely brought him closer to an award. We review the 11 occasions in which Luis Tosar was nominated and the three occasions on which he won the award.

Luis Tosar in ‘Flowers from another world’ Cinemania

All the nominations of Luis Tosar

Three years after being nominated for the Goya as a revelation actor, Luis Tosar took home the award. Of course, the big head was part of the cast, for the movie Mondays in the sun. Javier Bardem, with his unforgettable Santa, won his third Goya thanks to this film by Fernando León de Aranoa.

Just 365 days later, Luis Tosar was once again the name pronounced by the Goya presenters. On this occasion, in the senior category, with I give you my eyes. His shocking and nuanced interpretation of an everyday monster reinforced the collaboration between Tosar and Bollaín, with whom he had already worked in Flowers from another world.

‘I give you my eyes’ Cinemania

After I give you my eyes, Luis Tosar spent six years without being nominated. He returned in a big way: with the main Goya for Cell 211. The Malamadre has awarded him, so far, his last award in this ceremony. However, Tosar has continued to try his luck with surprising frequency: Also the rain (2011), while you sleep (2012), The unknown (2016), Who kills with iron (2020), Maixabel (2022) and On the margins (2023) included him in the final list of Goya candidates.

The infiltratorthe second most viewed Spanish film of the year, has led him to a nomination that he has not had since 2003: best supporting actor. In Arantxa Echevarría’s feature film, the leading role falls entirely on Carolina Yuste. Tosar, for his part, will compete for the Goya with Enric Auquer (House on fire), Save Queen (The 47), Oscar de la Fuente (the house) and Antonio de la Torre (The sparkles).





