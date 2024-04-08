He Total Solar Eclipse 2024 It was an ideal opportunity for scientists from all areas to do different experiments and fauna experts were no exception, as they planned measurements to conclude How animals of different species react to this astronomical phenomenon.

This time we will talk to you What was the reaction of animals recorded on video today, April 8 during the Total Solar Eclipse and what the research previously carried out about it says, remember that phenomena of this type are not repeated so frequently.

In a video that you will see at the end of this publication you will see how a group of chickens in Mexico were paralyzed when the sky began to darken, a probable reaction to the abrupt change to their sleep-wake cycles.

What causes the eclipse in animals?

Scientific curiosity focuses on the phenomena that occur in nature during this astronomical event, such as peculiar behaviors in animals and plants.

Since historical times, there have been documented unusual behaviors in animals and plants during solar eclipses. Anecdotes and studies have revealed how these cosmic events impact life on Earth, providing a unique window into understanding the relationship between the cosmos and biology.

Thematic photo: Ideogram / Debate

Among the most notable stories is that of eclipse of 1851 in Sweden, where a swarm of ants abruptly stopped their collection task when the sky darkened.

Similarly, in Massachusetts in 1932, a pantry was invaded by cockroaches immediately after a total eclipsedemonstrating drastic changes in animal behavior linked to these celestial events.

Science behind the phenomenon

The abrupt transition from light to darkness during a solar eclipse confuses the natural cycles of living things. Observations during the 2017 eclipse revealed how birds ceased their song, interpreting the darkening as nightfall. These findings underscore the sensitivity of life on Earth to changes in the light and dark cycles.

Plants also experience notable changes during a total solar eclipse. Decreased sunlight affects photosynthesis, the vital process by which plants convert sunlight into chemical energy.

A study on sagebrush during the 2017 eclipse revealed a decrease in photosynthesis and transpiration, indicating how these astronomical phenomena can influence even the most basic biological processes.