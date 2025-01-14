Against Real Madrid and in an entire final, Balde, 21 years old, came out to play as starters; Cubarsí, 17; Casadó, 21; Pedri, 22; Gavi, 20, and Lamine Yamal, another 17. More than half of Barça, therefore, were well below the age accepted as optimal to reach sporting peak. The fact is unusual in elite football, if anything we have to go back to specific generations of Ajax, a twin club of FC Barcelona that, like the Blaugrana, works in a special way with the youth team. It is no coincidence that of those six footballers mentioned, five belong to La Masia, symbol and driving force of this insolent dream teen. Opposite, the Madrid of the stars fell exhausted and surpassed, a mature team clinging to the present defeated by another that intends to eat the future in bites.

The image

From celebrating with children to celebrating with parents

The most successful generation in the history of Barça, with Messi, Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets and Piqué as the oldest emblems, ended up celebrating titles by inviting women and children to the celebrations, in images that became common. Hansi Flick’s team won its first title on Sunday and those who ran to hug the protagonists were the parents. Roles exchanged, therefore. The one from Cubarsí, in particular, appeared with the Barça shirt on, ran and slid across the grass as if he were a child. The passion of the stick (Cubarsí senior) drew attention to the calmness of the sliver (Cubarsí junior). It’s recess time for children and adults. The little ones are too young to be parents; the older ones, to be grandparents. Useful time to continue winning.

Lamine Yamal, still a minor, led a starting eleven against Madrid with six players under 22 years of age Alberto Estevez / EFE

Lamine Yamal

Eat at the table of the chosen ones, including Mbappé

Lamine Yamal’s precocity is unprecedented. Xavi gave him his debut at the age of 15 and just two years later he has won a national team Euro Cup and the unofficial title of candidate for best footballer in the world. Nobody argues since it is on par with the best. On Sunday, with the permission of his teammate Raphinha, chosen as the best player in the final, he was the one who neutralized Madrid’s initial 0-1 with a play that does not correspond to his age. He dribbled in again and again like Messi did and finished at the base of the giant Courtois’ post with a velvety ankle-turning shot worthy of the Argentine as well. It’s so good that it’s no longer scary to compare them. The youth player faced those, according to the latest Ballon d’Or list, second (Vinícius), third (Bellingham) and sixth (Mbappé) classified as the best on the planet. On Sunday, even recognizing the Frenchman’s great game, he seemed better than them. Let’s remember, he’s not even of legal age.





Read also

Pedro Ruiz

Hansi Flick

The German dispels doubts after the setback in the League

The great reinforcement of the Spanish Super Cup title is Hansi Flick. The German has the credit of the professionals in whom he trusts beyond the vagaries of the beautiful sport. Even with the crisis in the League’s results (5 points out of a possible 21) his proposal was not questioned. Something tells Barcelona fans that this coach is the ideal one, a sixth sense that is confirmed when the team, supportive, physically robust, offensive and extremely entertaining to watch, hits the key like in Yida. Madrid are humiliated for the second time and Flick does not give himself importance, another virtue of naturally charismatic people, those who are charismatic without meaning to. The staff of your emotions does not fall in bass or rise in treble depending on victories or defeats. It always sounds the same, and that’s heavenly music in a club that suffers from constant bouts of histrionics.

Joan Laporta

Always on the limit, once again

Rarely, and there have been several times throughout his different stages as president, has Joan Laporta been so close to being derailed by his personal inclination to handle the most delicate matters without looking at the clock until the last minute. Although management and sporting merits should be analyzed separately, the Super Cup title, added to the precautionary measure of the CSD that allowed the in extremis registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, cushion the blow that the president would have suffered if he did not succeed. yours. With the opposition mobilized and a way of running the club increasingly questioned, Laporta saves that last assault and today offers, after weeks of silence, to give explanations on that and other issues with the wind in his favor after a victory that relativizes the concerns of Barcelona fans. Namely, why was the response so late in the Olmo case? Which investors have been entrusted with the 30-year sale of a percentage of the VIP seats at the new Camp Nou? How will the vacancy left by Juli Guiu, resigned vice president of marketing, be filled? When will Spotify Camp Nou return? Why was it necessary to pay a multimillion-dollar commission in the contract with Nike? All delicate questions that will be easier to answer when a team of teenagers is so good that they are able to distract you from everything.

Read also