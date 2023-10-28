Saturday, October 28, 2023, 12:09



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Paracetamol is one of the most common medications that almost everyone has at home. It is an analgesic that is usually used to relieve pain or reduce fever and has the advantage over iburpofen, another of the most popular drugs, that it does not cause adverse gastric effects. In fact, it can be consumed alone or accompanied by water or juice without damaging the stomach. Although it is true that, in high doses, more than two grams a day or together with other drugs, this absence of stomach problems may vary.

In general, it is a type of medication that is quickly absorbed in the small intestine and distributed throughout the body through the blood, regardless of whether it is taken in the form of tablets, capsules or effervescent pills, which are some of the multiple formats. in which it is for sale in pharmacies. Although it is true that in tablets or capsules it takes longer to take effect than if it is taken in liquid. It also depends on whether the person taking it has an empty stomach or not or other factors such as weight.

In this way, the effect of taking paracetamol appears between 30 and 60 minutes after it is ingested, although it may depend on several factors such as the person who consumes it and the type of ailment that leads them to use it to notice its effect. It must also be taken into account that the dose of one gram, logically, takes effect before other smaller and more common quantities such as 600 milligrams. Furthermore, its period of effectiveness reaches a figure of around four hours, at which point its effect begins to decrease.

It should be remembered that, although the waiting time to take it can be reduced to six hours, the ideal is to do it every eight hours if necessary due to pain or fever. Furthermore, although it is easy for us to have paracetamol at home due to having previously used it, it is important to remember that the best option is always to consult with our doctor. Healthcare providers will be able to more precisely advise the most appropriate medication for the ailment we have and also taking into account our history and the possible adverse or side effects of each medication.