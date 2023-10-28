Gaza War | Israeli forces expand their ground operation, struck more than 150 times at night in the northern parts of Gaza – This is what is known about the situation

According to Israel, its forces are “operating with force” on all fronts. It is difficult to get information about Gaza, because internet connections are cut off in the area.

of Israel army representative Daniel Hagar said shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday that Israeli forces “were still on the ground.” However, according to Reuters, which reported on the matter, Hagari did not specify what he said.

Israel’s night and morning attacks on Gaza have been exceptionally strong. Hagari said on Friday evening that Israeli forces would expand ground operations into the night before Saturday.

Hagar said Israeli forces were “operating with force” on all fronts to achieve their goals in the war against the extremist organization Hamas.

An Israeli military spokesman confirmed to the New York Times that Israeli forces are operating in the Gaza Strip. However, the spokesperson refused to say whether this is the start of Israel’s long-awaited ground attack.

of Israel the army said on Saturday morning that it struck 150 underground targets in the northern part of the Gaza Strip overnight.

According to the army’s statement, the strikes targeted “terrorist tunnels, underground fighting facilities and other underground infrastructure. In addition, several Hamas terrorists were killed.”

The army said it also killed one of the Hamas commanders. According to it, the killed commander Asem Abu Rakaba participated in the planning of the October 7 attacks on Israel.

Hamas said it would meet the attacks “with full force”.

“The Al-Qassam Brigades and the Palestinian Resistance Forces are fully prepared to face (Israeli) attacks with full force and prevent them,” Hamas said in a statement early Saturday.

Hamas’ armed wing said late Friday that it was fighting Israeli forces on two fronts. Hamas said the Israeli ground offensive was underway in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza and Bureij in central Gaza.

The night during the period, there has been little information about the events in Gaza, because the internet connections in the area and, according to some sources, also the electricity have been cut. The situation worries human rights organizations, who say that the disconnection makes it possible for atrocities to take place hidden from the eyes of the world.

Many media houses and aid organizations have reported that they have not been able to contact their employees in Gaza. An expert told CNN that Internet connections in Gaza could be down for days or even longer.

An NBC News crew member in the Gaza Strip described the situation as extremely difficult and dangerous. He said the area is being bombarded extensively from the ground and from the air.

The news channel al-Jazeera broadcast live at night about the repeated attacks on Gaza. According to the channel, the Israeli airstrikes would have hit near Al Shifa, the largest hospital in the region, in Gaza City.