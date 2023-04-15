Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

The traffic light has overturned their cannabis plans. In the future, it should be possible to cultivate and sell the drug in “Cannabis Social Clubs”. What you need to know.

Frankfurt – The Traffic light government is serious about its cannabis plans for Germany. In the future, the possession of marijuana should be free of prosecution and the purchase of marijuana should be possible – but not in the way originally planned.

The Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and Agriculture Minister Cem Ozdemir (Green) on Wednesday (April 12) introduced the concept of cannabis legalization for the possession of up to 25 grams. In addition, the self-cultivation of a maximum of three plants should be allowed. Cultivation and sale of the drug should be made possible in so-called “Cannabis Social Clubs”.

“Cannabis Social Clubs” planned: Which rules should apply

Traditional and music clubs would then be joined by cannabis clubs in club registers. The “not-for-profit” marijuana clubs are then allowed to grow cannabis for recreational purposes and sell it for their own consumption – but only to members. Membership in more than one club is prohibited. According to the concept, these rules apply to the clubs:

Maximum 500 members

Minimum age of 18 years

Appoint addiction and prevention officers

No ads

No alcohol

No consumption in club rooms

Minimum distance to schools and daycare centers

Cannabis legalization in Germany: Stricter requirements for under 21-year-olds

The amount of cannabis tax is also limited: a club member may purchase a maximum of 25 grams per day and 50 grams per month. Anyone under the age of 21 gets a maximum of 30 grams per month. In addition, an upper limit for the active ingredient content should apply to them.

The “Cannabis Social Clubs” are to be financed through membership fees. There may also be an additional contribution per gram supplied. According to the current plans, consumption is not allowed in the club rooms. According to Özdemir, this is still controversial in the coalition.

Legalization plans: When will the “Cannabis Social Clubs” come to Germany?

It remains to be seen when the legalization will come into force. At the very least, a first concrete draft law is to be presented in April. The concept of cannabis clubs is not new, but is based on examples such as Spain and Malta. The clubs have been there for years.

In a second step of the legalization concept, municipalities are to test “commercial supply chains” in model projects, from production to distribution to sales in specialist shops. The whole thing should be scientifically accompanied and limited to five years. Only residents of these municipalities will then have access to it. A possible model region could be Berlin.

Originally planned specialty cannabis stores as in some states in the USA are initially out of the question in the Federal Republic. The idea met with resistance from the EU due to legal concerns. While some are happy about the liberal drug policy, Doubts about the plans are growing among cannabis companies. (kas/dpa)