The Sudanese army denied what is being circulated about the Rapid Support Forces’ control of Marawi airport, describing it as “pure rumors and a kind of psychological warfare.”

The army said the air force was carrying out operations against the RSF.

Footage broadcast by television channels showed a military plane flying over Khartoum.

Gunfire was heard in several parts of Khartoum, and witnesses said they also heard gunfire in nearby towns.

A Reuters journalist saw cannons and armored vehicles dotting the streets and heard heavy weapons near the headquarters of the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

Doctors said clashes broke out in residential neighborhoods and civilians were injured.

The army said the RSF had tried to attack its forces in several locations, after witnesses reported heavy gunfire in multiple parts of the country, raising fears of an all-out conflict.

The RSF, which analysts estimate to be 100,000 strong, said its forces were attacked first by the army.

For its part, the civilian political forces, which signed the framework agreement to share power with the army and the Rapid Support Forces, called on the two parties to stop hostilities.

Separately, the Russian and US embassies also called for an end to the violence.

Hostilities erupted after days of tension between the army and the RSF, which could undermine long-running efforts to restore civilian rule in Sudan.

The rift between the two forces came to the fore on Thursday when the military said the RSF’s latest moves, particularly in the city of Marawi, were illegal.