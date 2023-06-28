The 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup is just around the corner and soccer fans around the world are eager to enjoy one of the biggest sporting events on the planet. In Colombiasoccer fans are also eager to see their team, which will participate in the event to be held in Australia and New Zealand, of the July 20 to August 20, 2023.
For those who are not so familiar with this contest and especially with the previous participations of the “Cafetero” team, below we will review everything you need to know about this topic.
How has the Colombian women’s team done historically in the World Cups?
The Colombian women’s team has only played two World Cups: Germany 2011, when they were eliminated in the group stage (the United States, Sweden and North Korea were their rivals), and Canada 2015when he managed to qualify for the round of 16: faced France, England and Mexico, taking the victory against the Frenchclear favorites for the title, by 2 to 0. After a draw and a defeat, they entered the next instance, but lost 2-0 against EEEU, later champion.
Reach the Australia and New Zealand 2023 contest in a great moment, since he does it after achieving the runner-up in the 2022 Women’s Copa América.
What is the group of the Colombian national team and who will it debut against?
The Colombian team is located in Group H, where they will have to face the teams of South Korea, Germany and Morocco. The first match of the Colombian team will be played on July 25, and it will be against the South Korean team, at four in the morning. Then the Germans will come and it will close before the Moroccans.
