Russia | Influential Russian war bloggers criticized Putin’s response to Wagner’s rebellion

Impressive Russian war bloggers have questioned the Russian president Vladimir Putin the answer to Wagner’s weekend rebellion, reports news agency AFP.

Yevgeny Prigozhin led by Wagner mercenary army started an armed rebellion in Russia on Friday and during it was able to take over, among other things, the city of Rostov-on-Don.

For example, a war blogger Alexander Sladkov said he had expected a “more ferocious” response from Putin. According to AFP, Sladkov has more than a million followers on the messaging app Telegram.

“Everyone thought the world would spin five times faster. Nuclear weapons? General mobilization? A declaration of war on NATO?” he wrote.

However, Sladkov praised in his message that Putin remained cool-headed.

“Where is the leadership of the Ministry of Defense when the armed forces approach Moscow?” wrote a war blogger Yuri Kotenok. However, he did not personally criticize President Putin in his writing.

Wagner’s rebellion ended a little over a day after it began, when the troops began to retreat.

Putin condemned those who participated in the uprising as “traitors” and warned, among other things, of the possibility of a civil war. After Wagner’s retreat began, he announced that the troops could either return to their homes, join the Russian army, or leave for Belarus.

On Tuesday, Putin told his troops in the Kremlin that they had prevented a “civil war”. According to AFP, Tuesday’s ceremony was mocked online.

For example, the popular Telegram channel Govorit TopaZ, which has almost 100,000 followers, criticized the event.

“In the Kremlin, they literally reward and praise people who had nothing to do with the bloodless resolution of the conflict.”