Samsung had abandoned it, now it’s back: The rotating bezel returns on some of the new Galaxy Watch 6 sports watches. A look at the four young talents.

Mal with, sometimes without, today “hü”, tomorrow “hott”: Samsung has figured out how to confuse its customers. It’s about the bezel of the in-house smart watches. The outer ring, which borders the watch glass, was rotatable on the Galaxy Watch 4 in the Classic model variant and was used for menu control. The Version 5 launched last year had to do without this nice detail, and now the rotating bezel is back with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. We missed her.

The new Samsung watches come in two model variants and two sizes: the Watch 6 in an aluminum case measuring 40 and 44 millimeters in height and the Watch 6 Classic in a stainless steel case measuring 43 and 47 millimeters. Both are available in a more expensive variant with mobile communications, which still has to do without 5 G. The prices are between 320 and 500 euros. In terms of price, Samsung ends up where Apple is just getting started. The smallest Apple Watch Series 8 with an aluminum case costs 500 euros, and those who want stainless steel and mobile phones pay up to 900 euros.