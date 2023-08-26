Bagnaia in Barcelona to ‘avenge’ 2022

One year ago Francis Bagnaia he was knocked out at Montmelò at the first corner due to an error of judgment under braking by Takaaki Nakagami which knocked out the Ducati rider and Alex Rins. Pecco is experiencing a moment of grace as demonstrated in Austria in the last round that took place and will go in search of the first victory of his career in MotoGP in Barcelona.

The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on NOW, FormulaPassion.it as always, it will guarantee direct written coverage of all the MotoGP sessions (with the exception of the Sunday morning Warm-Up), which will be broadcast free-to-air on TV8 the Qualifications and the big news of the Sprint which will have a halved race distance and will award points to the first nine classified riders at the finish line. The races on Sunday, on the other hand, will be broadcast free-to-air on a deferred basis. Below are the details of the television programming, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor of the three classes.

GP Catalonia 2023, the session schedule and TV times

Friday 1st September

08:25-08:45 MotoE, PL1

09:00-09:35 Moto3, PL1

09:50-10:30 Moto2, PL1

10:45-11:30 MotoGP, P1 (direct written on FormulaPassion.it)

12:25-12:45 MotoE, PL2

1:15-1:50 pm Moto3, PL2

14:05-14:45 Moto2, PL2

15:00-16:00 MotoGP, Tests (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

17:00-17:10 MotoE, Q1

17:20-17:30 MotoE, Q2

Saturday 2nd September

08:40-09:10 Moto3, PL3

09:25-09:55 Moto2, PL3

10:10-10:40 MotoGP, P2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

10:50-11:05 MotoGP, Q1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

11:15-11:30 MotoGP, Q2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

12:10 MotoE, Race-1

12:50-13:05 Moto3, Q1

1.15pm-1.30pm Moto3, Q2

13:45-14:00 Moto2, Q1

14:10-14:25 Moto2, Q2

15:00 MotoGP, Sprint (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

16:10 MotoE, Race-2

Sunday 3rd September

09:45-09:55 MotoGP, Warm Up

11:00 Moto3, Race (delayed on TV8 at 18:45)

12:15 Moto2, Race (delayed on TV8 at 20:00)

14:00 MotoGP, Race (live broadcast on FormulaPassion.it and deferred on TV8 at 21:45)

Characteristics of the circuit of Barcelona

MotoGP circuit

Track: 4.7km

Bends: 13, 4 left, 9 right

Width: 12m

Longest straight: 1.047m

MotoGP Hall of Fame

2002 – Valentino Rossi (Honda)

2003 – Loris Capirossi (Ducati)

2004 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2005 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2006 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2007 – Casey Stoner (Ducati)

2008 – Daniel Pedrosa (Honda)

2009 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2010 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2011 – Casey Stoner (Honda)

2012 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2013 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2014 – Marc Márquez (Honda)

2015 – Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha)

2016 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2017 – Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

2018 – Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati)

2019 – Marc Márquez (Honda)

2020 – Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

2021 – Miguel Oliveira (KTM)

2022 – Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

Moto2 Hall of Fame

2010 – Yuki Takahashi (Tech 3)

2011 – Stefan Bradl (Kalex)

2012 – Andrea Iannone (Speed ​​Up)

2013 – Pol Espargaro (Kalex)

2014 – Tito Rabat (Kalex)

2015 – Johann Zarco (Kalex)

2016 – Johann Zarco (Kalex)

2017 – Alex Marquez (Kalex)

2018 – Fabio Quartararo (Speed ​​Up)

2019 – Alex Marquez (Kalex)

2020 – Luca Marini (Kalex)

2021 – Remy Gardner (Kalex)

2022 – Celestino Vietti (Gas Gas)

Moto3 Hall of Fame

2012 – Maverick Vinales (FTR Honda)

2013 – Luis Salom (KTM)

2014 – Alex Marquez (Honda)

2015 – Danny Kent (Honda)

2016 – Jorge Navarro (Honda)

2017 – Joan Mir (Honda)

2018 – Enea Bastianini (Honda)

2019 – Marcos Ramírez (Honda)

2020 – Darryn Binder (KTM)

2021 – Sergio Garcia (Gas Gas)

2022 – Izan Guevara (Gas Gas)

The situation in the world rankings

Francis Bagnaia he has full control of MotoGP having a 62-point lead over Jorge Martin and a 68-point lead over Marco Bezzecchi. Brad Binder, the first non-Ducati rider in the standings, pays 91 points behind the reigning Ducati world champion. In Moto2, Pedro Acosta has a 12-point margin over Tony Arbolino, freshly renewed with Marc VDS for 2024. In Moto3, Deniz Oncu’s pursuit of Daniel Holgado continues. The Spaniard has a 37-point lead over the Turkish, with Ayumu Sasaki in the middle at -26.