Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/02/2024 – 21:48

During a visit to the Volkswagen factory in São Bernardo do Campo this Friday, 2nd, vice-president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) shared memories about the automaker's cars in his youth. The Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services of the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) recalled “how good it was to date in a Beetle”, drawing laughter from the audience.

“We all have a story with Volkswagen, every Brazilian. It's true, the last time I was here, 20 years ago, I remembered this. My generation, we have great memories,” he said.

This Friday's event was held to announce the addition of R$9 billion to Volkswagen's current investment plan in Brazil. The amount, which was R$7 million, will increase to R$16 billion by 2028.

On Thursday night, the 1st, the German group announced that it will produce flex hybrids, which can use ethanol or gasoline. The launch of a new pickup truck is also planned as part of the company's goals. The projects will, in part, be developed in the country.

Also at the event, President Lula told a personal story with the automaker. The PT member said that, when he was a worker in São Bernardo, he went to a bar in the city to meet with co-workers and then collided his vehicle with a sign.

“I stopped at a bar and I had some companions, I wanted to show off my new car and I had some cachaças. I was very happy and, when I left, I don't know if there are still some turtles (signal objects) on the street, which look like a football. I stuck my car in that turtle and I almost dismantled my car,” she said.

Alckmin and Lula were together at the automaker in 2003

“Today was another great day for our industry. Volkswagen completed 70 years in Brazil and, to celebrate, announced, in São Bernardo do Campo, that it will invest another R$ 9 billion, until 2028. The announcements from automakers installed in Brazil for the coming years already total R$ 41.4 bi”, wrote the vice president. With the text, he shared a photo with Lula in 2024 and another, in 2023.