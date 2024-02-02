Russian Ministry of Defense: Private Matyukhin foiled a Ukrainian ambush during the SVO

Private Ivan Matyukhin, in the special military operation (SVO) zone, discovered an impending ambush by fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and disrupted it, driving them away from the rear. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

A soldier from a convoy security group delivering ammunition for a battalion tactical group of Russian troops, during the march, discovered an armed group of Ukrainian soldiers along the route, preparing an ambush.

Matyukhin decided to attack the enemy first. Together with the group, he made a maneuver, the fighters went to the rear of the militants and, taking the enemy by surprise, destroyed part of the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Having suffered significant losses, the Ukrainian military hastily left the battlefield.

Matyukhin’s actions made it possible to foil the impending ambush and bring the column to the target area without losses, the military department concluded.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Defense Sergei Shoigu reported that in January the Russian army took control of three settlements in the Northern Military District zone – Veseloye, Krakhmalnoye and Tabaevka. According to him, after the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counteroffensive, Russian troops retain the strategic initiative.