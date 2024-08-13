To prepare players for the launch of Black Myth: Wukongdevelopers Game Science today released the official benchmark of the PC versionthanks to which you can get an idea of the performance based on your configuration.
As usual, this is a completely free tool that users can use to test various graphics options and find the best settings mix for your setup, while also getting a taste of what the game has to offer visually before launch. Benchmark results will be sent to the development team to help resolve any compatibility issues ahead of release next week.
All set for the launch of Black Myth: Wukong
If you’re interested, you can download the PC version benchmark of Black Myth: Wukong via Steam by visiting this address. The download takes approximately 6.77 GBso it’s not too heavy either. As a reminder, Black Myth: Wukong will be available on August 20, also on PS5. An Xbox Series X|S version is also planned, which will be released at a later date.
In the meantime, everything is ready for the launch: the game has officially entered the gold phase and therefore will not suffer any delay, we have seen the final gameplay trailer and a well-known insider has revealed when we will be able to read the reviews of this promising action RPG inspired by the novel Journey to the West in which we will play as the Monkey King Sun Wukong.
#Black #Myth #Wukong #Run #Find #Benchmark #Download
Leave a Reply