To prepare players for the launch of Black Myth: Wukongdevelopers Game Science today released the official benchmark of the PC versionthanks to which you can get an idea of ​​the performance based on your configuration.

As usual, this is a completely free tool that users can use to test various graphics options and find the best settings mix for your setup, while also getting a taste of what the game has to offer visually before launch. Benchmark results will be sent to the development team to help resolve any compatibility issues ahead of release next week.