Jose Angel Carmona already appears in LaLiga as footballer with first team record. The youth squad will wear the bib number 2 on his shirt for the remainder of the season after having recently renewed his contract with Sevilla until June 2028.

The Sevilla youth squad 22 years He made his debut with the first team in March 2022 and has played 34 games to date, having established himself in the team this season under García Pimienta after having played on loan for Elche and Getafe before returning to Nervión last summer.

In this way, Sevilla rewards the under-21 international that he inherits as he has progressed ElDesmarque, the number that Kike Salas left free. The man from Moron wore this number last year when he obtained a first team contract after the departure of Federico Gattoni. This season it had been vacant.

Juanlu Sánchez He continues to occupy the reserve team’s card and is now running as heir to the ’16’ that means so much to Sevilla. The youth player would be the next to wear this number after Jesús Navas.