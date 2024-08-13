Marcelo Gallardothe most successful coach in the history of River Platewas presented this week at a press conference, in the event room of the San Martín grandstand Monumental Stadium. El Muñeco dedicated some heartfelt words to his father, recounted the reasons why he decided to return after a year and a half, and detailed the latest movements in the transfer market and left a forceful phrase about the Libertadores Cup: “We need to regain the spirit of the club and the team.”
Already on his return to the benches in the Argentine Professional League, The Millionaire recorded a 1-1 draw against Hurricanewhere Claudio Echeverri He was in charge of putting the home team ahead, but Rodrigo Echeverria He ruined their party by setting the final score, with which, The Band remained ninth in the table with 15 points to 20 of the Globewho is leading.
We review what is coming to the Milloprecisely because of the continental competition, before Workshopsregarding our predictions for this clash.
As this is not a decisive match, as there will be a rematch at the Monumental, we believe that a draw (1-1) is a more than possible result.
Although it is no longer the Talleres it used to be, the “T” is a team that has grown a lot in recent times and has been recording good results against River at home.
Continuing with the line that we visualize a 1-1, the bet of less than 2.5 goals would be fulfilled (it would be 2, of course). We support ourselves with the fact that in seven of the last nine encounters between them they did not surpass the barrier of two goals.
The forward has been on a roll since he arrived at River, but we believe that he can break the streak here.
River has stood out for attacking a lot from the wings, which causes a series of rebounds on the opponent that lead to corners. The “Millo” has an average of more than 6 corners per game.
More news about the Copa Libertadores
#predictions #Talleres #River #leg #Copa #Libertadores
Leave a Reply