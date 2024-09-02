Without a doubt, the most important launch of this month of August and of course, probably one of the most anticipated of 2024 was called Black Myth: Wukong. Since a few years ago the Chinese of Game Science When the game was first shown, we were all blown away by how it looked in action thanks to things like Unreal Engine 5. After we were finally able to try out the final version and thus bring you a review, we were left with the huge question of how it ran in action. PlayStation 5For reasons unknown, the studio and publisher decided not to distribute the Sony console version for the review period, making us think there was some problem with it. Well, we finally got our hands on it and in this special we tell you how it went.

As I was telling you a moment ago, the fact that only PC versions of Black Myth: Wukongwhich continue to present some optimization problems, especially with mid-range and low-end equipment, made us suspect that probably, the version of PS5 was in such bad condition and that Game Science had made the controversial decision to “hide” it from critics so as not to cause concern among the audience. For a few days now we have been playing the title on Sony’s console and although it is not perfect by any means, it performs well in almost all aspects, making the question of why they didn’t let us review it on this platform even more acute.

Let’s take it one step at a time. The first thing you’ll find is that Black Myth: Wukong in PS5 It has three display options. Performance, which prioritizes framerate, Visual Quality, which aims for higher resolution, and finally Balanced, which obviously seeks a middle ground. Which one do we recommend? Well, this is always a matter of taste at the end of the day, however, we can tell you that there is very little variation, almost imperceptible, between the three options in things like shadow quality, lighting, particle count, draw distance, object pop-in, texture quality, model complexity, and more; in other words, it all comes down to resolution and framerate as such.

That said, the image quality option aims for a 4K resolution, which, in truth, is rarely achieved, with variations of all kinds, however, it gives a very good consistent image quality. On the performance mode side we have a resolution that goes up to 1080p, but it is much more constant than the quality mode. In balance you can expect something in between as the name indicates. And all this… what about performance? Well, this is where we struggle the most with Black Myth: Wukong in PS5but nothing that you really need to worry about. In terms of image quality, 30 frames are sought, but with noticeable drops on several occasions. In terms of performance, 60 frames are attempted, but with drops as well. In balance, everything usually runs around 40 frames, which is also somewhat unstable. In the end, at least in our case, we ended up opting for the performance option, because even though the drop in resolution is clear and very noticeable, at least in the state in which the game is currently, it was the one that gave us the best results, especially considering the type of game in which timing is very important.

Is it advisable? Black Myth: Wukong in PS5? Yes, absolutely. Even though, as we mentioned a few moments ago, this version has problems in terms of both resolution and framerate in all the display options it offers, the truth is that a totally playable and enjoyable title is being delivered. Of course, this will vary greatly between people depending on how sensitive you are to these types of situations. What we could consider as good news is that Game Science He has already announced that he will continue working on both versions of the title to make them better, since it definitely requires adjustments on PC as well.

Enjoy our full review of the game by clicking here and remember that already Black Myth: Wukong It is now available in both PlayStation 5as well as on PC via Steam. The Xbox version has apparently been delayed indefinitely according to the latest rumors.