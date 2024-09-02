Workers and supporters of citizen groups marched yesterday in favour of reducing the working day to 40 hours.

With flags reading “#yo por las 40 horas,” the contingent set out from the Benito Juárez monument to head to the Municipal Presidency. Last February, a similar call was made that included a march from the Benito Juárez monument to the Municipal Presidency, in the center of the city. This reform to the work day implied a modification to go from 48 to 40 hours a week. It sought to reform article 123 of the Constitution on labor matters to provide workers with two days of rest per week. However, the last legislature in the Chamber of Deputies left unapproved 20 initiatives that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador presented on February 5. One of the pending issues in the Chamber is the approval of the constitutional reform to reduce the work day. The reform not only sought to establish the 40-hour work day for all workers, but also to make a distinction for those who work mixed and night shifts. The law establishes a 48-hour workweek in the country spread over six days and with one day of rest. The business sector asked to stop the reform and consider a gradual scheme for its application, so Morena avoided the discussion of the ruling that has been ready since last year.