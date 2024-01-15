A missile hit a US-owned cargo ship off the coast of Yemen on Mondaya British security agency and an intelligence company announced, the day after Houthi rebels fired a projectile at an American destroyer.

The British security agency Maritime Trade Operations reported on its website that a “vessel hit from above by a missile”, without giving further details.



According to Ambrey, a British intelligence company specializing in maritime risks, A fire broke out on board the ship, flagged to the Marshall Islands and owned by the United States. The merchant ship, however, remains seaworthy and there were no injuries.

Ambrey considers that this is an “attack directed against American interests, in response to US military bombings against Houthi military positions in Yemen” and added that, according to his information, “the ship is not linked to Israel.”

Until now, the The Houthis have not claimed responsibility for the action, although they stated that they will continue to prevent the navigation of Israeli ships. or heading to Israeli ports, according to Al Masira television, controlled by the rebels.

On Sunday, a missile fired at a US military ship was shot down.

Houthi fighters brandish their weapons during a protest following Friday's attacks.

The group, which controls large swathes of territory, including the capital, For several weeks, it has been attacking ships in the Red Sea that it considers to be linked to Israel, stating that their actions are motivated by solidarity with the Palestinians of Gaza.

The United States and the United Kingdom bombed Houthi positions in Yemen, raising fears of an extension of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in Gaza.

This Monday, according to witnesses consulted by the Efe agency, A new round of airstrikes hit near the airport of Al Hodeida, a port town in Yemen controlled by the rebels. Houthis after attack on US-owned vessel

According to witnesses, a “large explosion” was heard near Al Hodeida airport, on the Red Sea coast, one of the main locations used by the Houthis to launch projectiles against commercial vessels transiting this strategic sea route. So far, the extent of the bombing is unknown.

