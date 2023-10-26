‘Pataclaun’, a humorous series that was directed by July Naters and aired in Peru between 1997 and 1999, is one of the most successful programs in the country. The history of fiction showed us a marriage made up of ‘Machin’ and Wendywho lived in a house with three restless ghosts, which were known as ‘Queca’, ‘Tony’ and ‘Gonzalete’. These characters were characterized not only by being hilarious, but also by their cheeky style that continues to gain followers even though the series went off the air more than 20 years ago.

One of the actors in said production, Carlos Carlin, who gave life to the rogue ‘Tony’, revealed in a recent interview how his character died before becoming a ghost. Furthermore, he told another secret that many people were eager to know: how did ‘Queca’ die before transforming into a ghost?

How did ‘Queca’ from ‘Pataclaun’ die?

Carlín told the youtuber in an interview Jorge Talaveraon your channel ‘Confessions podcast‘, that the death of ‘Queca’, a character played by Johanna San Miguel, was due to the bite of a duck while running through the field. The actor added that the bird was probably sick, which caused the woman’s immediate death. This generated laughter from the interviewer, who was incredulous at the reason for her death.

The television presenter also indicated that, after the death of ‘Queca’, she became a ghost, however, he could not give details about how she arrived at ‘Machín’ and Wendy’s house, as well as the cases of ‘Tony’ and ‘Gonzalete’, giving the idea that, perhaps, that story could be dealt with in a possible spin-off.

What was ‘Queca’s’ real name?

In said dialogue, Carlín also revealed the true name of the character of San Miguel: “’Queca’ was called Rebeca Holstein de las Grasas Vda. of Los Cebos” and pointed out that he gave that name, as a sign of the strong affection that both actors have for each other in real life.

How did ‘Tony’ from ‘Pataclaun’ die?

In the same conversation, the actor also gave details about his character in the series. “’Tony’s real name was Eusebio Lechuga. “He died because a curtain fell on his head, because he was a stagehand at the theater, since his dream was to be an actor.”

However, the character who could not give details is ‘Gonzalete’, played by Gonzalo Torres, because he does not remember how he died or what the story is like behind his arrival at the same place as the other ghosts.